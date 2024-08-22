NASCAR Cup Series: Three teams returning for Daytona race
By Asher Fair
Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the penultimate race of the 26-race 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season this Saturday night.
While the Coke Zero Sugar 400 served as the regular season finale from 2020 to 2023 and it is still scheduled to be contested on the same weekend as it was then, it is no longer the regular season finale, thanks to the three-week summer break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
As a result, both the regular season and the playoffs are scheduled to end one week later than they have in recent years.
Three teams that do not compete full-time are set to compete in this Saturday night's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
NY Racing Team, which failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at the track back in February with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet, are set to return this weekend with Joey Gase behind the wheel. Gase has not competed in a Cup Series race since 2021.
They have made just three starts this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, and Pocono Raceway in July, all with Yeley.
Beard Motorsports have made two appearances so far this season, competing in the superspeedway races at Daytona in February and Talladega Superspeedway in April. They competed in both races with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet. Parker Retzlaff is set to drive the car this weekend.
And Live Fast Motorsports, which also failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 with team co-owner B.J. McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet, are set to return fo their third start of the year. McLeod competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and Talladega in April.
