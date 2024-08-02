NASCAR: Two drivers tied with Kyle Larson as championship favorites
By Asher Fair
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson leads all drivers with four victories through the first 22 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite the fact that he missed May's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Larson was granted a playoff waiver for his absence, meaning that his missed start does not count against his playoff eligibility.
As a result of his four victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and most recently Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 2021 champion and current points leader is locked into the playoffs.
But he isn't the only driver listed as the favorite to win this year's championship at FanDuel Sportsbook. In fact, two other drivers are listed with the same odds at Larson.
Three drivers co-favorites to win 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are co-favorites to win this year's championship, and all are listed at +450 (bet $100 to win $550).
Hamlin and Bell each have three wins this season and sit in fourth and eighth place in the point standings, respectively.
Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, the only other driver with three wins this season, is listed as the fourth favorite at +600. He is followed by reigning series champion Ryan Blaney of Team Penske, who is the only other driver with multiple wins this year, at +800. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott rounds out the top six at +1000.
NASCAR is currently in the midst of a three-week summer break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Cup Series action is scheduled to resume with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 11. Live coverage is set to be provided by USA Network beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.