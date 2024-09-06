NASCAR Cup Series: Two teams added to Atlanta entry list
By Asher Fair
Two NASCAR Cup Series teams that did not compete in this past Sunday night's Cook Out Southern 500 are set to compete in this coming Sunday afternoon's Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the opening race of the four-round, 10-race playoffs.
NY Racing Team are set to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, while Live Fast Motorsports are set to field the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod.
With 38 cars on the entry list for the 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, both non-charter cars are locked into the race.
NY Racing Team, Live Fast Motorsports return
This marks NY Racing Team's sixth appearance of the 2024 season, though it only marks their fifth start. Yeley and the team tried and failed to compete in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February.
Yeley has since driven the No. 44 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, and Pocono Raceway in July, while Joey Gase recently made his first Cup Series start since 2021 behind the wheel of the No. 44 car at Daytona in August.
Live Fast Motorsports were ironically the other team that tried and failed to qualify for the Daytona 500, and with McLeod, who co-owns the team, behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet.
McLeod has since competed for his team at Atlanta in February, Talladega Superspeedway in April, and Daytona in August, and he has also made select starts for MBM Motorsports throughout the season as well.
Speaking of MBM Motorsports, they were the only team to field a non-charter entry in the Southern 500, with Timmy Hill behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. But they will not compete this weekend after making their eighth points race start of the year at Darlington.
Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 8 for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!