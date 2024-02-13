NASCAR: Daytona 500 gains one more late entry for 2024
A 42nd car has emerged on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this coming Sunday afternoon with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Entering race week, there were 41 cars on the entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, but a 42nd was still viewed as possible due to NY Racing Team's rumored interest in a return.
The entry list for the "Great American Race" was revealed on Monday afternoon, and NY Racing Team indeed appeared on it. However, they have not yet named a driver for their No. 44 Chevrolet.
NY Racing Team seeking driver, not locked in
Whoever ends up being named the driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet will need to battle with five other drivers to land one of four remaining open spots in the race. Just 40 cars are able to compete and the 36 charter entries are all guaranteed a spot.
Those other five drivers include Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala, RFK Racing's David Ragan, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsport' B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson.
Including NY Racing Team's driver, the fastest two drivers within this group of six during Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session (Fox Sports 1, 8:15 p.m. ET) are both set to lock into the race.
The remaining two spots are set to go to the highest non-charter finishers in each of Thursday night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET). Should a driver (or drivers) effectively lock in via both methods, the remaining open spot (or spots) would go to the next fastest driver (or drivers) from the single-car qualifying session.
The Daytona 500 itself is set to be broadcast live on Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.