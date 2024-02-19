NASCAR: Daytona 500 set to end a 784-race streak dating back to 2002
It has been more than two decades since Kevin Harvick did not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race. That streak is set to end with the Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Monday, February 19 with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
This race is set to be the first race in nearly 22 years in which Kevin Harvick does not compete.
The 2007 Daytona 500 winner and 2014 Cup Series champion called it a career last season after spending his first 13 seasons with Richard Childress Racing and his final 10 with Stewart-Haas Racing. Josh Berry is set to replace the future Hall of Famer behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford this year.
Kevin Harvick's 784-race streak ends
The last time Harvick did not compete in a race was in April 2002 at Martinsville Speedway, when he was suspended for causing a collision with Coy Gibbs in the Truck Series race the day prior.
He proceeded to run the final 28 races of the 2002 season and did not miss any events in the 21 seasons (36 races per season) since, bringing his start streak to 784 to conclude his final season.
The 784-race streak is the third longest in Cup Series history, trailing only Jeff Gordon's mark of 797 and Ricky Rudd's mark of 788. Had it not been for the suspension, Harvick would have competed in record 827 straight races, from his first start at Rockingham Speedway in February 2001 all the way to his final start at Phoenix Raceway in November 2023.
Despite his retirement, Harvick is still set to be involved in this year's Daytona 500. He is set to be in the Fox broadcast booth along with lead announcer Mike Joy and former Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer.
Harvick made his NASCAR on Fox debut three weekends ago on Fox Sports 1 during the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Monday, February 19.