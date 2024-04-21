NASCAR driver, team returning for first race since Daytona 500
Anthony Alfredo and Beard Motorsports are set to return for this Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its third superspeedway race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.
The GEICO 500 is set to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, and it is set to feature two teams -- and drivers -- that have not competed at NASCAR's top level since February.
One of those two teams, Beard Motorsports, hasn't competed since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. They are set to bring the No. 62 Chevrolet back this weekend, and Anthony Alfredo is again set to be behind the wheel after driving from 39th to 27th place in the "Great American Race".
Anthony Alfredo returning at Talladega
Unlike Live Fast Motorsports and B.J. McLeod, the other team and driver returning for the GEICO 500, Beard Motorsports and Alfredo did not compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the season's second race and the only other superspeedway race that has been contested so far this season.
Live Fast Motorsports and McLeod attempted but failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 before returning the following weekend at Atlanta.
Alfredo competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports and has had a strong season thus far, recording three top 10 finishes in eight races to find himself in 13th place in the point standings.
The 25-year-old Ridgefield, Connecticut native has made just three Cup Series starts since the end of the 2021 season, when he competed full-time for Front Row Motorsports. He made two starts in the series last year at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, ironically both for Live Fast Motorsports.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the GEICO 500 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 21.