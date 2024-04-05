NASCAR driver returning after three years, lineup change confirmed
MBM Motorsports are set to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, and with another driver who hasn't competed since 2021.
By Asher Fair
Since MBM Motorsports announced that they would be making their long-awaited return to the NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) a few weekends ago, they have made multiple additions to their planned schedule.
At the time, the team, which fielded the No. 66 Ford at COTA for Timmy Hill, also announced plans to compete in six other regular season races.
That list includes the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26; Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16; Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30; the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21; and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
David Starr was confirmed as the driver of the No. 66 Ford for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, but no other lineup confirmations were made.
The team also announced plans to compete in the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10. No drivers were confirmed for any of those events.
MBM Motorsports competing at Martinsville
Shortly after Hill made his first start since November 2021 -- and the Carl Long-owned team made their first start since April 2022 -- at COTA, MBM Motorsports confirmed an expanded schedule, confirming their plans to run the No. 66 Ford at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19, with Hill again behind the wheel for the All-Star Race.
Then the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Martinsville Speedway was released, and the No. 66 Ford was surprisingly on it, albeit without a confirmed driver.
Now it has been confirmed that Starr is set to make his first since the November 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway in this Sunday's 400-lap Cook Out 400 at the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, just like Hill did two weeks ago at COTA.
Starr's most recent start at Martinsville Speedway came in the April 2022 Xfinity Series race, when he finished in 23rd place for SS-Green Light Racing. He has not competed in a Cup Series race at the track since June 2020, when he finished in 32nd for Rick Ware Racing.
The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 7.