NASCAR driver returning to Cup Series for select races in 2024
Josh Williams is set to compete in select NASCAR Cup Series races for Kaulig Racing throughout the 2024 season.
By Asher Fair
Former DGM Racing driver Josh Williams signed with Kaulig Racing to compete full-time throughout the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet. Now he is set to run select Cup Series races for the team as well.
After driving the No. 16 Chevrolet full-time during the 2023 Cup Series season, A.J. Allmendinger dropped back down to the Xfinity Series with Matt Kaulig's team for 2024.
Instead of filling the No. 16 Chevrolet with a single full-time driver, Kaulig Racing opted to do what they did in 2022 and have multiple drivers share the entry throughout the year.
One of those drivers is set to be Williams, who has not competed in the Cup Series since 2022.
That year, the 30-year-old Port Charlotte, Florida native made select starts for Live Fast Motorsports. He drove the No. 78 Chevrolet for the team at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, recording finishes of 25th, 25th, and 31st place, respectively.
Those three starts were his first three Cup Series starts.
He became a household name -- and a fan-favorite -- during the 2023 Xfinity Series season with DGM Racing, when he parked his car on the frontstretch at Atlanta Motor Speedway, waved to the crowd, and left the race, leading to a suspension.
Thus far, Williams is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in this weekend's Busch Light Clash, the preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and Allmendinger is set to drive it in the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Williams is also set to drive the car in the season's second points race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. No further starts have been confirmed for either driver, but both of their schedules are set to expand.
It is likely that additional drivers will be confirmed for the No. 16 Chevrolet at some point in the near future as well.