NASCAR driver, team returning at Las Vegas after missing Daytona 500
J.J. Yeley and NY Racing Team are set to make their first start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
J.J. Yeley was one of six drivers going for the final four spots in the 40-car Daytona 500 field to open up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway. He ended up being one of the two who failed to qualify, knocking NY Racing Team entirely out of the race.
The other driver who failed to qualify for the 66th annual "Great American Race" was B.J. McLeod, thus knocking his Live Fast Motorsports team entirely out of the event as well.
But while McLeod returned with Live Fast Motorsports, the team he co-owns, and drove the No. 78 Chevrolet in this past weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the same could not be said for Yeley and NY Racing Team.
Now Yeley and NY Racing Team are set to make their first start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet is on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Yeley is listed as its driver. With this car being the only non-charter car on the entry list, only 37 cars are included, meaning that all of them are locked into the race.
This 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is set to be the first Cup Series race for NY Racing Team since the race at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2022. It is also set to make the 2024 season Yeley's eighth straight -- and 20th overall -- season with at least one Cup Series start.
NY Racing Team have not yet confirmed any more starts for the 2024 season.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 3. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!