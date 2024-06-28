NASCAR driver unexpectedly withdraws from Nashville race
By Asher Fair
Thad Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, landed his first ever full-time NASCAR ride for the 2024 season with Faction46 in the Truck Series.
The 23-year-old Trinity, North Carolina native, who entered the year with just four NASCAR national series starts to his name, finds himself in 30th place in the point standings with a top finish of 18th at Darlington Raceway through the season's first 12 races.
He was due to compete in this Friday night's Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, but that will not happen.
Moffitt cited "circumstances out of my control" as the reason for his unexpected absence, but he did not elaborate any further. He noted that he hopes to return for the series' next race at Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 12.
Thad Moffitt out, Dawson Cram in at Nashville
Dawson Cram, who is also set to compete in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval for JD Motorsports, is set to take Moffitt's place behind the wheel of the No. 46 Chevrolet on Friday night.
Cram, whose top finishes in 12 Xfinity Series starts this season are a pair of 22nd place results in his two most recent races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway, has not competed in the Truck Series since last year, when he placed 35th at Darlington Raceway in May.
The 22-year-old San Diego, California native had not competed in the series since 2021 before that, and he has not finished a Truck Series race since October 2021 at Martinsville Speedway, when he finished in 23rd place. His career-best result in the series is a 13th place finish at Martinsville in October 2019.
Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday evening for the live broadcast of the Rackley Roofing 200 from Nashville Superspeedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!