NASCAR Cup Series driver set to make first start since 2021
Timmy Hill has not competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race since 2021, but that is set to change next weekend at Circuit of the Americas.
By Asher Fair
Timmy Hill competed full-time for the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series back in the 2020 season, doing so for the Carl Long-onwed MBM Motorsports. He had started out the 2021 season with the intention of doing the same, but the team had to scale back to a part-time program, and Hill did not even end up competing in all of the races run by the organization.
Hill has not competed in a Cup Series race since the 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He attempted to qualify for the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but MBM Motorsports' two entries ended up being the two that did not qualify.
While the team competed at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway later in the season, Hill did not drive in either event. They had aimed to return in some capacity in 2023, but that did not end up happening.
Timmy Hill back in the NASCAR Cup Series
Now both Hill and MBM Motorsports are set to return to the Cup Series, and they are set to do so at one of the venues where the latter competed two years ago.
Hill is set to pilot the No. 66 Ford in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, one of the venues at which he did not compete during the 2021 Cup Series season. He did competed at the track in the Xfinity Series that year.
Overall, MBM Motorsports have a 12-race schedule planned for the 2024 season, though Hill's only confirmed start (at the moment) is set to come at Circuit of the Americas.
The team also plan to compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 26), Iowa Speedway (Sunday, June 16), Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, June 30), the Chicago Street Course (Sunday, July 7), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sunday, July 21), and Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, August 24) during the regular season.
They plan to return for the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday, September 21), Kansas Speedway (Sunday, September 29), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Sunday, October 13), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, October 20), and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, November 10).
No drivers have been confirmed by the team for any of these 11 events.
The 68-lap EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) road course in Austin, Texas is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 24, and it is set to be broadcast live on Fox beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.