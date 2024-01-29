NASCAR: Familiar favorite revealed for first race weekend of 2024
Reigning Busch Light Clash winner Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite to open up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with another exhibition race victory.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season may not officially be scheduled to get underway until Sunday, February 18 with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but 2024 action is scheduled to get underway this coming Sunday, February 4 with the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
This year marks the third year of the preseason exhibition race being contested at the quarter-mile, purpose-built oval inside the home of the USC Trojans. It had been contested at Daytona International Speedway since 1979 -- 42 races on the oval and one on the road course -- prior to the move west in 2022.
It also theoretically marks the final year in which the race will be contested at a Pac-12 venue.
NASCAR Clash odds revealed
Team Penske's Joey Logano won the event in 2022 and Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. won it last year, and Truex has been installed as the favorite to win it again in 2024.
DraftKings Sportsbook lists Truex at +750 to open up 2024 with the checkered flag for the second year in a row.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is listed behind him at +850, and four drivers are locked in a tie for third place at +900. Those four drivers include Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.
This year's event consists of four 25-lap heat races, a 75-lap last chance qualifier, and a 150-lap main event which is split up into two 75-lap segments.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Busch Light Clash from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 4.