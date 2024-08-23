🏁@CelsiusOfficial is back as the primary sponsor of the No. 7 @SpireMotorsport Chevrolet, driven by @CoreyLaJoie, @DAYTONA this Saturday for the #CokeZeroSugar400.



🥤The energy drink features healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits. pic.twitter.com/fN4kqFE2OO