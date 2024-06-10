NASCAR fan-favorite track returning for the 2025 season?
By Randy Smith
NASCAR hasn't been shy about revisiting old tracks in recent years. Last season, the sport made its return to North Wilkesboro Speedway to hold a Truck Series race and the All-Star Race. Kyle Larson swept the weekend, and this year's All-Star Race at the same venue put on quite the show, on and off the track.
The return to North Wilkesboro produced a sell-out crowd. Around 85,000 fans attended the All-Star Race festivities that weekend, while reportedly contributing $42.4 million to North Carolina's statewide economy.
Needless to say, NASCAR fans have enjoyed the nostalgia that comes with the return of a track such as North Wilkesboro. While new locations such as Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum have done a great job hosting races themselves, sometimes historic locations work just as well.
And with proven success in bringing back old tracks, another old track's return may be on the horizon.
Rumors of the Rockingham Speedway returning have recently made the rounds, with Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar being the first to mention the possibility on a Twitch stream, stating that, "Rockingham’s coming back, which is really cool. They’re finally gonna take advantage of that one."
Aside from Hocevar, local outlets such as the Charlotte Observer have added to speculation of the
recently repaved and improved four-turn, 1.017-mile (1.637-kilometer) Rockingham, North Carolina oval making a return.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has not yet been announced, so until a formal announcement is made, speculation will be just that. However, it has also been rumored that Richmond Raceway may lose one of its two Cup Series dates next year, which could presumably open up a slot for Rockingham.
The most recent NASCAR race contested at Rockingham Speedway was a Truck Series race in 2013. The most recent Xfinity Series and Cup Series races there were contested in 2004.
Returning to a track that was a fan-favorite through the early 2000s could bring the same nostalgia that North Wilkesboro Speedway's return provided, all while adding a unique challenge for the next generation of NASCAR competitors.