NASCAR: Fox go with new-look broadcast booth for 2024
For the first time since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Fox broadcast booth will consist of three full-time announcers in 2024.
By Asher Fair
After Jeff Gordon left to focus on his new role as Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports once Fox's portion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule came to an end, Fox did not commit to a third full-time announcer alongside lead announcer Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer.
In 2022, they opted to bring in a rotating cast of announcers to join Joy and Bowyer, including former drivers such as Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, and Danica Patrick.
When they opted to take the same approach in 2023, it was widely believed that they were holding out until they could sign Kevin Harvick to eventually be their third full-time announcer, and that is indeed what they did after Harvick announced before the 2023 season that he would be retiring when it ended.
Kevin Harvick is set to make his official NASCAR Cup Series broadcast debut on Fox this weekend.
Harvick made his Cup Series broadcast debut two weekends ago during the Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and he is set to make his official Cup Series points race broadcast debut during the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18.
This marks the third unique full-time trio of announcers for Fox since 2019. In addition to the trio consisting of Joy, Gordon, and Bowyer in 2021, they also had Joy, Gordon, and Darrell Waltrip in 2019 before Waltrip retired. They went with just a two-man booth in 2020 before Bowyer retired from driving.
While they now have three full-time announcers for the third time since 2021, Fox have not ruled out bringing in various guest analysts from time to time throughout their portion of the 2024 schedule, which runs from this weekend's season opener through the race at Sonoma Raceway, the 16th of 36 points races on the schedule, on Sunday, June 9.
