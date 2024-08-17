NASCAR: Full Michigan starting lineup if qualifying gets canceled
By Asher Fair
Through the first 23 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, on only one occasion has a qualifying session been rained out. That happened two months ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, resulting in the starting lineup being set by a metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020.
According to The Weather Channel, there is a chance that Saturday's qualifying session at Michigan International Speedway could get rained out as well, meaning that the metric could very well set the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval.
Qualifying is scheduled to get underway at 1:20 p.m. ET, and The Weather Channel is calling for a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the area of the track, lasting from around 12:00 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET.
Should qualifying be canceled, it would be Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin who starts Sunday afternoon's race from the pole position behind the wheel of his No. 11 Toyota.
The qualifying metric, which is explained in more detail here, takes into account four variables: driver's finish in the most recent race (35%), driver's rank in the point standings (25%), team's rank in the owner standings (25%), and driver's fastest lap rank in the most recent race (15%).
Here is the full starting lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400 in the event that qualifying gets rained out.
Full Michigan starting lineup (with qualifying rainout)
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
31st - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Tune in to USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 18 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.