NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for the 2024 Brickyard 400
By Asher Fair
The Brickyard 400 was considered one of the crown jewel races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule from 1994 to 2020, but after the event's 27th running in 2020, the race was shifted from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
But now the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is back on the Cup Series schedule in 2024, and for the first time since 2019, fans are set to be in the grandstands for a stock car oval race at the "Racing Capital of the World".
Though the track is the same length as Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis is not considered a superspeedway when it comes to NASCAR qualifying.
Each driver is set to make a single-car qualifying attempt, and the qualifying groups, specifically the qualifying orders of each group, were determined by a metric that NASCAR has utilized since the 2020 season. A full explanation of this four-variable formula can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. This shootout recently saw a slight format modification, but the fastest of the 10 drivers involved is still set to take the pole position.
NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 qualifying order
Group A
Ty Dillon, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
B.J. McLeod, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
