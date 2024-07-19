Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for the 2024 Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400 is back, as Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval is scheduled to host its first NASCAR Cup Series race since 2020 this coming Sunday afternoon.

By Asher Fair

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR / Brian Lawdermilk/GettyImages
The Brickyard 400 was considered one of the crown jewel races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule from 1994 to 2020, but after the event's 27th running in 2020, the race was shifted from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

But now the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is back on the Cup Series schedule in 2024, and for the first time since 2019, fans are set to be in the grandstands for a stock car oval race at the "Racing Capital of the World".

Though the track is the same length as Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis is not considered a superspeedway when it comes to NASCAR qualifying.

Each driver is set to make a single-car qualifying attempt, and the qualifying groups, specifically the qualifying orders of each group, were determined by a metric that NASCAR has utilized since the 2020 season. A full explanation of this four-variable formula can be found here.

The fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. This shootout recently saw a slight format modification, but the fastest of the 10 drivers involved is still set to take the pole position.

NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 qualifying order

Group A

Ty Dillon, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Group B

B.J. McLeod, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Tune in to NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 21 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!

