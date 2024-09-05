NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Atlanta playoff race
By Asher Fair
The four-round, 10-race 2024 NASCAR Cup Series postseason is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval is one of seven tracks on the playoff schedule which also hosted a regular season race, doing so back in late February.
Due to the repave which took place at the track after its two races were contested in 2021, Atlanta is now considered a superspeedway, even though it is significantly smaller than Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
As a result, there are no groups for qualifying on Saturday ahead of Sunday afternoon's 260-lap race. The qualifying metric, which is explained in greater detail here, was used to set the qualifying order.
The only difference between the regular season and the playoffs in terms of how the formula is applied is that playoff drivers are now separated from non-playoff drivers when the calculations are done, ensuring that the non-playoff drivers are slotted in before the playoff drivers in the qualifying order.
The fastest 10 drivers in the first round advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, and the results of the second round determine how those 10 drivers line up on the first five rows.
NASCAR at Atlanta: Full qualifying order
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
USA Network is set to broadcast the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart live from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 8. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won last year's race, though that race was not in the playoffs. Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez won at Atlanta back in February. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!