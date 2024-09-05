Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Atlanta playoff race

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

By Asher Fair

Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR / Alex Slitz/GettyImages
The four-round, 10-race 2024 NASCAR Cup Series postseason is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval is one of seven tracks on the playoff schedule which also hosted a regular season race, doing so back in late February.

Due to the repave which took place at the track after its two races were contested in 2021, Atlanta is now considered a superspeedway, even though it is significantly smaller than Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

As a result, there are no groups for qualifying on Saturday ahead of Sunday afternoon's 260-lap race. The qualifying metric, which is explained in greater detail here, was used to set the qualifying order.

The only difference between the regular season and the playoffs in terms of how the formula is applied is that playoff drivers are now separated from non-playoff drivers when the calculations are done, ensuring that the non-playoff drivers are slotted in before the playoff drivers in the qualifying order.

The fastest 10 drivers in the first round advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, and the results of the second round determine how those 10 drivers line up on the first five rows.

NASCAR at Atlanta: Full qualifying order

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

USA Network is set to broadcast the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart live from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 8. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won last year's race, though that race was not in the playoffs. Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez won at Atlanta back in February. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!

