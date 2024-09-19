Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Bristol playoff race

The first cutoff race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway under the lights on Saturday night.

By Asher Fair

Round one of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to come to an end on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

After two chaotic races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International opened up the four-round, 10-race postseason, the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is set to determine which 11 drivers will join Atlanta winner Joey Logano of Team Penske in the quarterfinal round of 12.

RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, a non-playoff driver, won at Watkins Glen, so no further round of 12 berths were clinched this past weekend.

Because of the fact that Bristol is considered a short track, each driver is set to get two timed qualifying laps instead of one.

The qualifying session is a single-car session, with the groups and qualifying orders for each group determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has used since 2020.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

The non-playoff drivers are slotted in before the playoff drivers in each group, and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, whether they are playoff contenders or not. Unlike when NASCAR visited Bristol back in March, the second round is also group-based.

NASCAR at Bristol: Full playoff qualifying order

Group A

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Group B

Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Tune in to USA Network at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 21 for the live broadcast of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so!

