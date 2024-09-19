NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Bristol playoff race
By Asher Fair
Round one of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to come to an end on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
After two chaotic races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International opened up the four-round, 10-race postseason, the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is set to determine which 11 drivers will join Atlanta winner Joey Logano of Team Penske in the quarterfinal round of 12.
RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, a non-playoff driver, won at Watkins Glen, so no further round of 12 berths were clinched this past weekend.
Because of the fact that Bristol is considered a short track, each driver is set to get two timed qualifying laps instead of one.
The qualifying session is a single-car session, with the groups and qualifying orders for each group determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has used since 2020.
A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The non-playoff drivers are slotted in before the playoff drivers in each group, and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, whether they are playoff contenders or not. Unlike when NASCAR visited Bristol back in March, the second round is also group-based.
NASCAR at Bristol: Full playoff qualifying order
Group A
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Tune in to USA Network at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 21 for the live broadcast of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so!