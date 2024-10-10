NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Charlotte playoff race
By Asher Fair
For the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history, there are two road course races in the playoffs, and the second is scheduled to wrap up the round of 12 and determine who all will be advancing to the semifinal round of the four-round, 10-race playoffs.
Since the playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was shifted from the oval to the "Roval" after 2017, the race at the 17-turn, 2.28-mile (3.669-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina road course has remained on the postseason calendar, and it has been a cutoff race every year.
The 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 was moved from its round of 16 slot to the round of 12 in 2020 and has remained there ever since.
Group qualifying is used at road courses, though it is not a single-car session. Each group is timed, and the fastest five drivers in each advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
The qualifying groups are determined by the four-variable formula that NASCAR introduced in 2020. A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.
With the 12 remaining championship contenders not factored into the metric until all of the other drivers are slotted into their groups, there are six round of 12 drivers in each group.
NASCAR at Charlotte: Full qualifying order
Group A
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is scheduled to host the Bank of America Roval 400 this Sunday, October 13, with live coverage set to be provided by NBC beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger won last year's race.