NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Chicago street race
By Asher Fair
After hosting the first ever NASCAR Cup Series street race last July, the streets of Chicago, Illinois are back on the schedule to host the second annual Grant Park 165 this coming Sunday afternoon.
The 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street circuit, officially called the Chicago Street Course, remains the only street circuit on the Cup Series schedule in 2024, though it is one of five non-ovals on the calendar.
As a result, traditional road and street course qualifying is set to be utilized to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's 75-lap race. Drivers were split into two groups based on a metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020. A full rundown of that formula, which involves four variables, can be found here.
Unlike on ovals, group qualifying is used on road and street courses. The top five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round to battle for the pole position.
The drivers who fail to advance out of the first group are set to start the race on the outside row, beginning with 12th place in the sixth row, and the drivers who fail to advance out of the second group are set to start the race on the inside row, beginning with 11th in the sixth race.
This marks a small change from when the series first raced on the streets of Chicago last July.
However, the recent change to the second round of qualifying does not affect the road and street course races, since a single-car qualifying format is not utilized.
NASCAR at Chicago: Full qualifying order
Group A
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Joey Hand, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group B
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
The Grant Park 165 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from the Chicago Street Course beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 7.