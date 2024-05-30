Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Gateway race

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its annual trip to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

By Asher Fair

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, NASCAR
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, NASCAR / Jeff Curry/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

For the third year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which had never hosted a Cup Series race prior to 2022.

Sunday afternoon's race, the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, is scheduled to be a 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval, and the qualifying order was set using the traditional manner.

Drivers were split up into two groups, with the order determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has now used for the last five seasons. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.

Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and the fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round to make another single-lap attempt to fight for the pole position.

Unlike prior seasons, the drivers who fail to advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who fail to advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.

NASCAR at Gateway: Full qualifying order

Group A

Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Group B

Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Next. NASCAR manufacturer's struggles being 'sensationalized'?. NASCAR manufacturer's struggles being 'sensationalized'?. dark

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 2 for the live broadcast of the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series