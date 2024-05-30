NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Gateway race
By Asher Fair
For the third year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which had never hosted a Cup Series race prior to 2022.
Sunday afternoon's race, the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, is scheduled to be a 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval, and the qualifying order was set using the traditional manner.
Drivers were split up into two groups, with the order determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has now used for the last five seasons. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.
Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and the fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round to make another single-lap attempt to fight for the pole position.
Unlike prior seasons, the drivers who fail to advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who fail to advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.
NASCAR at Gateway: Full qualifying order
Group A
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
