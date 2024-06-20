NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for New Hampshire race
By Asher Fair
This Sunday is set to mark the halfway point of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the series set for its annual visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for race number 18 on the 36-race schedule.
Sunday's USA Today 301 is scheduled to be a 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Loudon, New Hampshire oval. Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning race winner. Last year's event was contested in July, and Truex hasn't won since.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been on the Cup Series schedule since 1993. While it hosted two races each year from 1997 to 2017, it has hosted just one race per year since 2018.
The qualifying groups and qualifying order for Saturday's qualifying session were determined using a four-variable metric that NASCAR implemented in 2020. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
Because New Hampshire Motor Speedway is not considered a short track, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, with the fastest five drivers in each of the two groups slated to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Round two is also set to feature single-lap qualifying attempts.
The drivers who don't advance to the second round from the first group are set to start the race on the outside row, while the drivers who don't advance to the second round from the second group are set to start the race on the inside row, marking a slight change from the series' most recent visit to Loudon last season.
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Full qualifying order
Group A
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Group B
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the USA Today 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 23.