Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Richmond race

For the first time during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to return to a track it already visited earlier in the year, that being Richmond Raceway.

By Asher Fair

Richmond Raceway, NASCAR
Richmond Raceway, NASCAR / Alex Slitz/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Following a three-week break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Richmond Raceway is set to host the Cook Out 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season's 23rd points race, this Sunday afternoon.

In hosting this 400-lap race, the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) oval in Richmond, Virginia is set to become the first of 10 tracks to host its second race of the 36-race season.

It is one of just three tracks on the schedule twice during the regular season, with the other two being Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

Richmond Raceway is a short track, so each driver is set to get two qualifying laps instead of one during the single-car qualifying session. The qualifying groups, specifically the qualifying order, were determined using a metric that NASCAR implemented back in 2020. A detailed explanation of that formula can be found here.

The top five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, where they each line up for another two-lap qualifying attempt.

NASCAR at Richmond: Full qualifying order

Group A

Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Group B

Parker Retzlaff, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Next. NASCAR: Top Martin Truex Jr. replacement candidate emerges for 2025. NASCAR: Top Martin Truex Jr. replacement candidate emerges for 2025. dark

The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Richmond Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 11. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin won at the track in March, and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is the reigning winner of this particular race from last year. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the first repeat track on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series calendar!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series