NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Richmond race
By Asher Fair
Following a three-week break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Richmond Raceway is set to host the Cook Out 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season's 23rd points race, this Sunday afternoon.
In hosting this 400-lap race, the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) oval in Richmond, Virginia is set to become the first of 10 tracks to host its second race of the 36-race season.
It is one of just three tracks on the schedule twice during the regular season, with the other two being Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway.
Richmond Raceway is a short track, so each driver is set to get two qualifying laps instead of one during the single-car qualifying session. The qualifying groups, specifically the qualifying order, were determined using a metric that NASCAR implemented back in 2020. A detailed explanation of that formula can be found here.
The top five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, where they each line up for another two-lap qualifying attempt.
NASCAR at Richmond: Full qualifying order
Group A
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Group B
Parker Retzlaff, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Richmond Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 11. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin won at the track in March, and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is the reigning winner of this particular race from last year.