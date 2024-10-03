NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Talladega playoff race
By Asher Fair
The middle race of the round of 12 of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is one that many have circled as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, wild card race of the four-round, 10-race postseason.
Talladega Superspeedway, which hosted a race won by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick back in April, is scheduled to host the YellaWood 500 this Sunday afternoon.
With the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval being considered a superspeedway, there are no groups for qualifying ahead of Sunday's 188-lap race. Each driver is simply set to make a single-car attempt, and the fastest 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round.
The qualifying order was determined by a four-variable metric NASCAR has used for the last several years. A full explanation of this formula can be found here.
The only difference between how the order was determined this week and how it was determined at Talladega back in April is the fact that the 12 remaining championship contenders are not factored into the equation until all of the other drivers are slotted in, ensuring that they qualify at the end of the line.
NASCAR at Talladega: Full qualifying order
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 6 for the live broadcast of the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won this race last year en route to capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.