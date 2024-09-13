NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Watkins Glen race
Watkins Glen International hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1957, and it has hosted a total of 40 races for the top series in its history. But none of those 40 races are what this Sunday afternoon's race is: a playoff race.
The Go Bowling at The Glen is the second of three races on the schedule for the opening round of the four-round, 10-race playoff schedule. It is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the famed eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York.
The 2024 season is the first season in which there are multiple road course races on the playoff schedule, as the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval has retained its usual spot in the second round next month.
Because Sunday's race is a road course race, group qualifying is set to be used. The two groups were determined by the qualifying metric, which is a four-variable formula explained in more detail here.
Because it is a playoff race, each group is set to consist of eight playoff drivers, as they are not factored into the metric until all of the non-playoff drivers are slotted in first.
The fastest five drivers from each of the two groups advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Because it is not a single-car session, the groups do not matter for the second round shootout itself like they have for oval races since June; the speeds alone determine how the top 10 line up.
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Full qualifying order
Group A
Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Group B
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 15 for the live broadcast of the Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!