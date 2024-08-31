NASCAR: Full Southern 500 starting lineup if qualifying gets canceled
By Asher Fair
Rain and NASCAR Cup Series race weekends have gone hand in hand on a number of occasions throughout the summer, and it could again play a role this weekend at Darlington Raceway ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500.
According to The Weather Channel, there is a 44% chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day Saturday, when qualifying is scheduled to take place to set the starting lineup for Sunday night's 366-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval.
Should rain wash out the qualifying session at the track "Too Tough To Tame", the starting lineup would be set by the metric that NASCAR introduced four seasons ago.
This formula includes four variables and can be found in more detail here.
Here is what the starting lineup will look like on Sunday if Saturday's qualifying session is unable to take place as planned.
Darlington starting lineup (if qualifying is rained out)
1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
18th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
20th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21st - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
24th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
27th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31st - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
34th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37th - Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale this Sunday, September 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage set to be provided by USA Network.