NASCAR: Iconic car number set to return after five years, with a new team
By Asher Fair
When Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2017 season, Hendrick Motorsports opted to keep the No. 88 around for his replacement, Alex Bowman.
Several other changes were made to the team's number lineup, however. William Byron replaced Kasey Kahne, who drove the No. 5 Chevrolet, that offseason, but the team introduced the No. 9 for Chase Elliott, who had driven the No. 24 Chevrolet as Jeff Gordon's replacement since 2016. So Byron replaced Kahne, but in the No. 24 car.
When Jimmie Johnson retired after the 2020 season, similar changes were made to the team's lineup. Kyle Larson replaced him, but he did not do so behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet. Instead, the team reintroduced the No. 5 for Larson, and Bowman was moved to the No. 48 car, continuing the team's partnership with primary sponsor Ally Financial.
The No. 88 was discontinued, and the 2021 season became the first Cup Series season without a No. 88 since 1993.
The iconic number owns 76 Cup Series wins, good for a 12th place tie on the all-time list. It has not been back in the Cup Series since the 2020 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
That is set to change in 2025.
Trackhouse Racing Team have long been rumored to be eyeing an expansion from two to three full-time cars, presumably by acquiring a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.
The Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team confirmed that they are indeed set to expand, and they confirmed that Shane van Gisbergen is set to join Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in their driver lineup next year.
The confirmation was made a day after the team revealed that they will not be continuing their relationship with Zane Smith, who currently competes for the team on loan for Spire Motorsports after signing a development deal before the 2024 season.
Van Gisbergen, who became the first driver to win his Cup Series debut since 1963 in the inaugural race at the Chicago Street Course in July 2023, also signed a development deal with Trackhouse Racing Team before the 2024 season, and he currently competes full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series and part-time for the team in the Cup Series.
As a rookie, he leads the series with three victories – three consecutive road course victories – and is locked into the 12-driver playoff field.
But van Gisbergen will not use the No. 91 he piloted to victory lane in the Windy City last summer as a part of Trackhouse Racing Team's PROJECT91 program, nor will he use the No. 97 he currently uses in the Xfinity Series.
Van Gisbergen is set to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet in 2025.
Dale Jarrett is the No. 88 car's winningest driver, recording 28 victories in 380 starts, followed by Darrell Waltrip with 26 in 161. Earnhardt added nine in 340, Bobby Allison added eight in 31, Buck Baker added three in 53, and Bowman added two in 118.
The timing of the announcement is somewhat ironic, even if the irony itself is not specifically related to the confirmation.
The No. 88 car's most recent Cup Series victory came wth Bowman behind the wheel at Auto Club Speedway back in early 2020. On that same weekend, Harrison Burton secured his first career Xfinity Series victory at the same venue.
Now on this weekend, just hours after the Trackhouse Racing Team confirmed the news of the No. 88's return, Burton secured his first career Cup Series victory at Daytona International Speedway.