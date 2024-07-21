NASCAR: Indianapolis restores 27-year tradition that ended four years ago
By Asher Fair
While nothing quite rivals the Indy 500 when it comes to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR developed its own tradition at the "Racing Capital of the World" back in the 1990s with the annual Brickyard 400.
Beginning in 1994, a 160-lap race was contested at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval each year. But after 2020, that all changed.
Beginning in 2021, NASCAR opted to utilize the venue's interior road course, a 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) layout, instead of the oval. NASCAR's Cup Series and Xfinity Series, plus the NTT IndyCar Series, all raced on the track during the same weekend.
NASCAR reverts back to Indy tradition
But after three years of running on the road course, the decision was made to bring back the traditional Brickyard 400 in 2024, marking the crown jewel race's first running since 2020 – and the first running with fans in the grandstands since 2019, given the restrictions placed on crowds four years ago.
Kevin Harvick, who has since retired from Cup Series competition and now serves as an analyst in the Fox broadcast booth, is the most recent Brickyard 400 winner, having won the race in 2019 and 2020.
Brad Keselowski is the most recent winner among former winners competing, having won the race in 2018. However, he now drives for RFK Racing after winning that race with Team Penske.
The only other active former Brickyard 400 winners are four-time winner Jimmie Johnson, who now competes part-time, and two-time winner Kyle Busch, meaning that no former winners are driving for the teams with which they won the race.
Johnson and Busch, now with Legacy Motor Club and Richard Childress Racing, won their Brickyard 400s with Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, respectively.
A.J. Allmendinger won on the road course in 2021, Tyler Reddick won in 2022, and Michael McDowell won in 2023.
Tune into NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 21 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!