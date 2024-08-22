NASCAR issues penalty that could alter the playoff field
By Asher Fair
NASCAR's decision to remove Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon from the provisional Cup Series playoff picture because of how he won the recent race at Richmond Raceway, and the ensuing decision to deny his team's initial appeal, have dominated the headlines as of late when it comes to the buildup to the postseason.
Another decision, however, could prove to be just as significant on the Xfinity Series side.
The Xfinity Series returned to action for the first time in four weeks at Michigan International Speedway this past Saturday, and the No. 48 Big Machine Racing team was found to have violated the NASCAR Rule Book in pre-race inspection ahead of the Cabo Wabo 250.
Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing penalized
According to NASCAR.com, the No. 48 Chevrolet was found to have violated sections 14.4.10.A, which deals with modifications to the rear spoiler. As a result, Parker Kligerman, who went on to finish the race in 11th place, and his team were hit with an L1-level penalty this week.
Kligerman left the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval sitting in ninth place in the point standings and 11th in the provisional 12-driver playoff picture. He is still in the same position in both, but he was docked 20 points, as was the No. 48 team in the owner standings.
Instead of sitting 36 points ahead of the playoff cut line, which currently sits between JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith and RSS Racing's Ryan Sieg, Kligerman is now just 16 points ahead of Sieg with five races remaining on the 26-race regular season schedule. He is 15 points ahead of Smith.
