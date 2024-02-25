NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson not competing at Atlanta?
Jimmie Johnson will not compete in this Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after opening up the season in the Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson returned to Daytona International Speedway for this year's running of the "Great American Race", marking his first ever start with Toyota.
Johnson came out of "retirement" last year when he joined Petty GMS Motorsports, which were then rebranded as Legacy Motor Club, as a part owner and a part-time driver. He made his first Daytona 500 start since 2020 and competed in two more races at Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte Motor Speedway later in the year before his season was cut short due to a family tragedy.
Johnson, who needed to race his way into this year's Daytona 500 via his Bluegreen Vacations Duel because the No. 84 Toyota is not one of the 36 charter cars, was involved in an early incident that knocked him out of contention. He did manage to finish the race, something he did not do at all in 2023.
Jimmie Johnson not competing at Atlanta
While the 48-year-old El Cajon, California native's schedule consists of more races this year than it did last year, Johnson will not compete in the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Live Fast Motorsports, which failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 with B.J. McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet, are the only team planning to field a non-charter entry in this Sunday afternoon's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.
Johnson is a five-time winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he has yet to compete at the track since its repave and reconfiguration, which took place after it hosted its two Cup Series races in 2021. Since then, the track has raced much more like a superspeedway than a typical mile-and-a-half oval.
When is Jimmie Johnson's next race?
Johnson's 2024 schedule consists of nine races, but his next start is not scheduled to take place until mid-April at Texas Motor Speedway. He is set to compete with sponsorship from AdventHealth at Texas on Sunday, April 14; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5; and Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.
He is also set to compete with sponsorship from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20.
He competed in the Daytona 500 with sponsorship from Carvana, which has been with him since he made his move from NASCAR to IndyCar in 2021. Carvana is also set to back his effort in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
Fox is scheduled to provide live coverage of the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 25.