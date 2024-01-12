NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson not running 2024 Daytona 500?
Jimmie Johnson's schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has been expanded, but the additional races do not include the Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
When it was announced that former Trackhouse Racing Team sponsor AdventHealth would be moving to Legacy Motor Club for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was also announced that Jimmie Johnson would be competing in three races with sponsorship from the brand on his No. 84 Toyota.
Johnson, who joined the team as both a part-time driver and co-owner last year after spending two seasons in IndyCar following his initial Cup Series "retirement", is set to compete with sponsorship from the Florida-based company at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5; and Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.
Now the seven-time champion's schedule has been expanded, thanks to the team's new full-season sponsorship deal with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.
Jimmie Johnson adds more NASCAR races, but not Daytona 500
Johnson is set to compete at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20 with the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands on his car.
But notably absent from Johnson's current six-race schedule is the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18, one of the three races in which he got to compete last year before his season was unexpected brought to a halt due to a family tragedy.
However, the Daytona 500 not being on Johnson's current six-race schedule does not mean that he won't compete in the race with sponsorship from another brand.
In fact, it is still widely believed that the two-time Daytona 500 winner will compete in this year's running of the "Great American Race", especially since his schedule is expected to feature between eight and 10 races, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. This would imply that multiple races still need to be added.
Notably, the addition of the No. 84 Toyota to the Daytona 500 entry list would bring the entry total to 40 cars (or more, depending on any further confirmations in the meantime), and it is a non-chartered entry, meaning that Johnson would not be guaranteed a spot in the starting field and would need to lock himself in either via the single-car qualifying session or the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
Johnson's other two starts last year came at Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte Motor Speedway (Coca-Cola 600). He did not finish any of his three starts. He has been sitting at 83 career victories since June 2017, good for a sixth place tie on the all-time wins list -- and just one win shy of a fourth place tie.