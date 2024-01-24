NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson strangely omitted from Daytona 500 list
DraftKings Sportsbook lists odds for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, but you cannot yet bet on Jimmie Johnson.
By Asher Fair
Legacy Motor Club confirmed what many fans had long been expecting: that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson is set to drive the No. 84 Toyota in this year's "Great American Race" to open up the 2024 season.
It should be noted that Johnson's No. 84 Toyota is not one of the 36 charter entries, meaning that he will need to lock himself into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-mile) high-banked Daytona International Speedway oval either via the single-car qualifying session or the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
The field size is capped at 40 drivers and the entry list currently sits at 41, so at least one of the non-charter entries won't make it in.
DraftKings Sportsbook has had Daytona 500 odds listed for the better part of the current offseason, which began back in early November when Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won his first championship at Phoenix Raceway.
Jimmie Johnson Daytona 500 odds
However, Johnson still isn't listed. In fact, he is one of six confirmed drivers not yet listed, the others being Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger, Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala, RFK Racing's David Ragan, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, and Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod. Of these six, only Allmendinger is set to drive a charter entry.
One other charter entry, Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford, does not yet have a confirmed driver.
Bottom line, if you're planning on betting on Johnson or any of these other four drivers, you cannot do so yet at DraftKings.
Blaney is listed as the favorite at +900, followed by a three-way tie for second at +1100 which includes Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski.
The 66th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 18, with live coverage from Daytona International Speedway set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Single-car qualifying is set for Wednesday, February 14, and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels are set for Thursday, February 15.