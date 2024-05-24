NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announce late driver change for Charlotte
By Asher Fair
After competing for the team in select races back in 2006 and 2007, Aric Almirola returned to Joe Gibbs Racing on a part-time deal to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year, and he has already made five starts, including three behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota.
Almirola, who won the race at Martinsville Speedway in April, had been slated to return to the No. 20 Toyota for this Saturday afternoon's BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for what would have been his first Xfinity Series start at the track since 2015, but that will not happen as planned.
Instead, Ty Gibbs is set to drive the No. 20 Toyota in this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval. According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, the late driver change was a "team decision", with no further explanation given.
Joe Gibbs Racing confirm late Charlotte driver change
Gibbs, who has competed full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series since winning the 2022 Xfinity Series championship, has made just one Xfinity Series start this season. That start came behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota at Circuit of the Americas, where he finished in 24th place.
Gibbs is not currently lined up for any more Xfinity Series starts beyond this weekend. During his rookie Cup Series season last year, he competed in eight Xfinity Series races, including the one at Charlotte, where he finished in fifth place.
Almirola is still set to compete in several over Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing throughout the remainder of the 2024 season. His next scheduled start is at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 20, but he will likely be back behind the wheel at some point well before then.
The BetMGM 300 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 25.