NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing name new driver for the No. 19 Toyota
By Asher Fair
Josh Bilicki is what you would consider a NASCAR journeyman, having competed for quite a few teams across the three national series -- the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series -- since he made his NASCAR debut back in 2016.
The 28-year-old Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native has never had the opportunity to compete for a top-tier team in any series.
He has just three top 10 finishes in 204 starts to show for his efforts, but he has continued to strive for bigger and better things, and now his persistence has paid off with the opportunity of a lifetime.
Josh Bilicki joins Joe Gibbs Racing
Bilicki has signed a multi-race deal to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota, which is a rotational ride that has been driven by Ryan Truex, Aric Almirola, Ty Gibbs, and Taylor Gray already this year.
Bilicki is set to make his first start in the season's 13th race at Portland International Raceway, the Pacific Office Automation 147, on Saturday, June 1.
The rest of his schedule has not yet been announced, though it is worth mentioning that there are still 12 races for which the No. 19 Toyota does not have a confirmed driver throughout the remainder of the year.
Bilicki's three career top 10 NASCAR finishes include a 10th place finish in the summer 2021 Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, a ninth place finish in the 2022 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona with DGM Racing, and an eighth place in the 2023 Xfinity Series race at Road America, also with DGM Racing.
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Pacific Office Automation 147 from Portland International Raceway beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 1.