NASCAR: Joey Logano snaps 23-year streak, but it doesn't matter
Before Joey Logano, no driver had qualified on the front row for the first three races of a NASCAR Cup Series season since 2000.
By Asher Fair
Ricky Rudd qualified on the front row for each of the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series season's first three races at Daytona International Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking the pole for the race at Las Vegas in the process.
This year, Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for the Daytona 500, qualified second at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and also took the pole at Las Vegas, making the driver of the No. 22 Ford the first to record three straight front row qualifying efforts since Rudd did so 24 years ago.
Logano did end up losing his front row starting spot at Atlanta due to a pre-race penalty relating to an illegally webbed glove he used to qualify, but a caution on lap two prevented his drive-through penalty from hurting a lot worse than it could have. He was able to overcome the penalty and lead 27 laps.
Unfortunately for Logano, he still doesn't have a great result to show for his efforts in qualifying.
He crashed out of the Daytona 500 after leading the most laps (45), and an eventual wreck at Atlanta mired him eight laps off the lead lap. He didn't manage to score a single stage point in either race.
Then after taking the pole for the Pennzoil 400 in a Pennzoil-sponsored Dark Horse Mustang at Las Vegas, he led only two laps before Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson took over and dominated.
He was still able to finish in ninth place -- and score his first two stage points of the year en route to doing so -- but finds himself in 24th place in the standings, 20 points below the playoff cut line, through the season's first three races.
