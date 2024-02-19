NASCAR: Kevin Harvick set for RCR, SHR reunion
Kevin Harvick is joining Clint Bowyer for a third time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, but this time in a much different role.
By Asher Fair
After 23 seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series and 10 with Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick retired in 2023, announcing his decision before the season and sticking to it once the 36-race campaign came to a close at Phoenix Raceway in November.
Harvick had long been linked to broadcasting career after his driving career, and for that reason, Fox did not commit to a third full-time announcer in 2023, instead opting to take the same approach they took in 2022 by bringing in a rotating cast of announcers to join lead announcer Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer.
Bowyer joined Joy in 2021 when Jeff Gordon was still announcing, doing so after his retirement in 2020. He and Harvick were teammates at Stewart-Haas Racing from 2017 to 2020, as Bowyer had replaced Tony Stewart after Stewart retired in 2016. Bowyer and Harvick were also teammates for six years at Richard Childress Racing from 2006 to 2011.
Now they are set to become teammates again for a third time in the Fox broadcast booth for NASCAR Cup Series races.
Harvick made his debut in the Cup Series broadcast booth alongside Bowyer and Joy during the Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum two weekends ago, and he is set to make his official Cup Series broadcast booth debut during the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 19.
Make note of the fact that even though the third spot in the booth is officially filled by a full-time announcer for the first time since 2021, Fox have not ruled out bringing in various special guests from time to time throughout their portion of the broadcast schedule.
Their portion of the schedule runs from this Sunday through the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9. NBC is set to take over for the rest of the season, starting with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16.
Joy, Bowyer, and Harvick make up the third unique full-time trio in the booth since 2019. In 2019, Joy, Gordon, and Darrell Waltrip were in the booth before Waltrip's retirement. As referenced above, Bowyer then joined Joy and Gordon in 2021.
The Daytona 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 19. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss either race!