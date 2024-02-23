NASCAR: Kyle Busch is driving for another new team in 2024
Despite the sale of Kyle Busch Motorsports, Kyle Busch still plans to compete in five NASCAR Truck Series races in 2024.
By Asher Fair
Not long after laying out his ideal retirement plan, which involved his son Brexton driving a Kyle Busch Motorsports truck at some point several years down the road, Kyle Busch made the surprising decision to sell his Kyle Busch Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team to the T.J. Puchyr and Jeff Dickerson-owned Spire Motorsports.
When Busch left Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota after 15 years to reunite with Chevrolet by joining Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series, Kyle Busch Motorsports also switched manufacturers from Toyota to Chevrolet. The team only ended up operating as a Chevrolet team for one season before the sale.
Though he has been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2005, Busch has long competed in as many Truck Series races as NASCAR has allowed him to. The limit has been five since the 2018 season, and he has competed in five each year, all with Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Kyle Busch competing for new team in 2024
Now Busch, the winningest driver in Truck Series history, is set to compete in five races for Spire Motorsports during the 2024 season, as they have expanded to two full-time trucks after acquiring all of Kyle Busch Motorsports' assets.
Aside from Corey LaJoie, who competed in the season opener on Friday night at Daytona International Speedway, no other drivers have been confirmed for the team's second truck this season.
Busch is set to open up his season at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Saturday, February 24. He is also set to compete in the races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1; Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 16; Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 12; and Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 10.
Chase Purdy, who competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023 and had been under contract with the team for 2024, is the full-time driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in 2024.
Rev Racing, which had a technical alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023, have a technical alliance with Spire Motorsports in 2024 as well. Nick Sanchez returned for a second season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Chevrolet, and he won last Friday night's season opener.
Not since 2009, before Kyle Busch Motorsports existed, has Busch competed for a team other than his own in the Truck Series. Of his 64 career victories, 48 have come in one of his own trucks, including two during his team's final season.
He competed in select races for Roush Racing in 2001, one race for Morgan-Dollar Motorsports in 2004, and select races for Billy Ballew Motorsports from 2005 to 2009. All 16 of his other wins came with Billy Ballew Motorsports.
Busch has not confirmed any Xfinity Series plans for 2024, but he did return for four races in 2023, even after "retiring" following the 2021 season, when he eclipsed 100 career victories, and sitting the 2022 season out. He competed in those four races for Kaulig Racing, another team for which he had never previously competed.
Busch did not win any Xfinity Series races in 2023, marking the first time he had competed in the series without winning since 2012.