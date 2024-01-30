NASCAR: Kyle Larson kept the receipts, pokes fun at Clint Bowyer
The Detroit Lions owning a 24-7 lead was not enough to keep Kyle Larson's San Francisco 49ers from another Super Bowl appearance.
By Asher Fair
The stars of the NASCAR world were just like many of us on Sunday afternoon and evening, watching the NFL conference championship games unfold with great interest.
Kansas City Chiefs superfan Clint Bowyer, as usual, was on Twitter throughout the afternoon as his Chiefs went on the road and knocked off the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC Championship for the fourth time in the last five years.
The NASCAR driver-turned-Fox commentator shared the following "annual" picture.
After the Chiefs booked their trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, Bowyer also took in the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.
The Lions led 24-7 over the heavily favored 49ers at halftime and looked poised to go to their first ever Super Bowl -- and to become the first ever indoor team to win an outdoor conference title game.
Bowyer tries to troll Larson, attempt backfires
Thinking the game was over, Bowyer messaged a group chat featuring his wife Lorra, Kyle Larson, and Larson's wife Katelyn. In an attempt to troll Kyle, a 49ers fan, Bowyer stated, "Maybe next year Kyle".
But the 2021 Cup Series champion and Elk Grove, California native stayed quiet, kept the receipts, and responded only after the 49ers had completed the biggest NFC Championship game comeback since their own 17-point rally against the Atlanta Falcons in January 2013.
The 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, went on a 27-0 run to start the second half and ultimately came away with a 34-31 victory. This Super Bowl appearance is their second in the last five years; they lost to the Chiefs four years ago.
Maybe Bowyer thought only Patrick Mahomes was capable of making a playoff comeback. Either that, or maybe he knows something we don't about the 49ers making another Super Bowl run next year as well.
The big game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11, with live coverage set to be provided by CBS.
NASCAR Cup Series action is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 4 with the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Bowyer and the Fox team are set to provide live coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
The official start of the 2024 season is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, the week after the Super Bowl, with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Fox is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!