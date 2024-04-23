NASCAR: Legacy Motor Club replacement confirmed for Dover race
Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones will not compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
After a hard hit at Talladega Superspeedway in Sunday's GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones complained of back pain. He was transported to a local hospital and evaluated further, and it was determined that he suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra, which will leave him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
Needless to say, Jones will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 43 Toyota for this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Corey Heim, who serves as the reserve driver for both Legacy Motor Club and fellow Toyota organization 23XI Racing, is set to replace the 27-year-old Byron, Michigan native.
Corey Heim set for NASCAR Cup Series debut
Heim's appearance in this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware is set to mark his Cup Series debut.
Considering one of Toyota Racing Development's top young prospects, the 21-year-old Marietta, Georgia native is currently in his second full season competing for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series. Through seven races, he sits in second place in the point standings with one win after finishing in fourth last year with three.
The Truck Series is not set to run a race at Dover this weekend, though the Xfinity Series is. Heim also competes part-time for Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity Series, and he is set to make his sixth start of the season in Saturday afternoon's BetRivers 200. His top finish of the season is a fourth place effort at Richmond Raceway.
Jones has not missed a Cup Series race since becoming a full-time driver in 2017, so this Sunday's race will bring a 262-race streak to an end.
As for the rest of Legacy Motor Club, they are set to run a third car this weekend, with Jimmie Johnson set to make his third start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota. This entry is the lone non-charter car on the entry list, meaning that it is locked into the race. John Hunter Nemechek is the full-time driver of the No. 42 Toyota.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 this Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 from Dover Motor Speedway.