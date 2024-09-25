NASCAR losing a major partner after 2024, leaving only three
By Asher Fair
In 2019, it was announced that the series would end its title sponsorship model for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season and instead bring on four brands as Premier Partners.
At the time, the series was officially known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the third year in a row. Before 2017, it had been known as the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.
The four brands NASCAR signed to be its Premier Partners of the Cup Series included GEICO, Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch's Busch Beer, and Comcast's Xfinity brand. But one of those four will not return for what would have been a sixth season in 2025.
GEICO out after 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season
GEICO is reportedly ending its deal as a Premier Partner of the Cup Series following the 2024 season. The insurance company has been affiliated with NASCAR since 2009 and served as the primary sponsor of Germain Racing's No. 13 Chevrolet from 2009 through the 2020 season.
Germain Racing shut down after the 2020 season and sold their charter to the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, which made their Cup Series debut in 2021.
GEICO has served as the title sponsor of the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, the GEICO 500, since 2015 after debuting as the title sponsor of the track's fall race the previous year. It has served as the title sponsor of the GEICO Restart Zone since 2016, when the deal that now includes all tracks included only select venues.
In 2019, before the new Premier Partner sponsorship model was unveiled, NASCAR and GEICO had agreed to a deal to make the insurance company the Official Insurance Partner of NASCAR.
NASCAR has not confirmed who, if anybody, will replace GEICO as a Premier Partner of the Cup Series in 2025 and beyond. Coca-Cola, Busch Beer, and Xfinity are all expected to stay for a sixth year, and a search for a fourth partner is ongoing.
That search actually began well before GEICO's departure was confirmed, as NASCAR wanted to get ahead of the game in case one of the four original partners decided not to renew their deal, but it has not yet produced any results.