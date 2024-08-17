NASCAR: Major changes coming to JR Motorsports in 2025?
By Randy Smith
JR Motorsports could see a major driver lineup overhaul ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Only two seasons ago, the team saw three of their drivers reach the Championship 4. But this year, only one of their drivers sits in the top 10 in the point standings.
Justin Allgaier has served as the veteran of the team for several years, and he currently sits in second place in the point standings. With a playoff spot locked up thanks to his win at Darlington Raceway, he is once again looking to win his first Xfinity Series championship this year.
Sam Mayer has scored two wins, but his five DNFs have contributed to an inconsistent season, leaving him 12th in the point standings. But the 21-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin native will have a chance to earn his first championship this year as well.
Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones sit below the playoff cut line. Barring late regular season wins, those two might not get the chance to race for a championship this season. Smith got in last year with Joe Gibbs Racing, while Jones is looking to avoid a second straight playoff-less campaign with JR Motorsports.
With a wide range of driver talent and results, JR Motorsports could see some major changes next season.
It has already been confirmed that youngster Connor Zilisch is set to take over behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet, which is not currently a full-time JR Motorsports entry, next year. However, further lineup changes could also be in store.
Jones has been rumored to return to Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series team next season. He piloted the No. 19 Toyota for the team from 2018 to 2022. He also scored all five of his series wins with them. The 27-year-old switched to JR Motorsports to pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet for the 2023 season, but with no wins in more than a year and a half, a return to Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota may be best for all involved.
Mayer is also expected to leave the team, as he has been on the radar of a number of Cup Series teams. Front Row Motorsports still need a driver for their recently announced third car, and Spire Motorsports also need a new driver to replace the departing Corey LaJoie. If Mayer is determined to move up, he may get to pick between the two rides.
While Smith is expected to stay alongside Allgaier and Zilisch, a fourth driver is yet to be determined, and assuming the team do again run four drivers full-time, they must decide which of their four current car numbers will be axed, or moved to part-time, in favor of the No. 88 they are set to use for Zilisch's entry.
After the team suffered somewhat of a fall from grace, they are ready to right the ship for 2025. Doing so will require additional changes to their driver lineup, creating new jobs for prospective talent and resulting in current drivers parting ways.