NASCAR makes early schedule change for upcoming race
By Asher Fair
Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to open up the round of 8 (second round) of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs 30 minutes earlier than initially expected, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.
The Love's RV Stop 225, which is set to kick off a weekend during which all three NASCAR national series are scheduled to run playoff races at the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, had been scheduled to get underway at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 4.
Now the start time for the 85-lap race has been moved up by 30 minutes to 4:30 p.m. ET. Sundown is obviously earlier in October than it is in August, and Talladega does not have track lights, so the move made sense. Of course, nobody knows what the weather will be like two months from now, but this does give the series a bit more leeway.
Fox Sports 1 is still set to provide live coverage of the event, which is the fourth of seven races on the three-round, seven-race Truck Series playoff schedule.
Talladega Superspeedway playoff race weekend schedule
As for the rest of the Talladega race weekend, which is also slated to include the United Rentals 250 Xfinity Series playoff race and the YellaWood 500 Cup Series playoff race, no other schedule changes have been announced, though those two races already had earlier start times than the Love's RV Stop 225.
The 94-lap United Rentals 250 is set to be broadcast live on the CW Network starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 5, and the 188-lap YellaWood 500 is set to be broadcast live on NBC starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 6.
The Xfinity Series race is scheduled to be the second race of the round of 12 (first round) of its three-round, seven-race postseason, while the Cup Series race is scheduled to be the second race of the round of 12 (second round) of its four-round, 10-race postseason.
