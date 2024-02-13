NASCAR: Multiple drivers will miss the 2024 Daytona 500
With six drivers going for four open spots, multiple drivers will ultimately fail to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
The entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is up to 42 cars following NY Racing Team's addition of the No. 44 Chevrolet (driver TBD).
This car is one of six non-charter cars on the entry list and is therefore not locked into the race. The other five are Front Row Motorsports' No. 36 Ford for Kaz Grala, RFK Racing's No. 60 Ford for David Ragan, Beard Motorsports' No. 62 Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports' No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson.
With the field size for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval capped at 40, just four non-charter cars can qualify for the race.
This means that two of Grala, Ragan, Alfredo, McLeod, Johnson, and NY Racing Team's driver will be left on the outside looking in by the time the single-car qualifying session (Wednesday, February 14, Fox Sports 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET) and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Thursday, February 15, Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET) conclude.
How to qualify for the Daytona 500 (or not)
The 36 charter entries are all locked in, no matter how they perform in the single-car qualifying session or the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
As for the six non-charter cars going for the four open spots, the fastest two are set to lock in via the single-car qualifying session. The highest finishing non-charter entries in each of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel race will also qualify. Should a car(s) effectively qualify twice, the remaining open spot(s) will go to the next fastest non-charter car(s) from the single-car qualifying session.
The drivers who officially lock in on speed get to occupy the 20th and final row in the starting lineup, while the drivers who officially lock in via the Duels have their starting positions determined by their Duel results.
Fox is set to broadcast the 66th annual Daytona 500 live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.