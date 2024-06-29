NASCAR: Nashville starting lineup if qualifying is canceled
By Asher Fair
Bad weather on qualifying day has become a theme for the NASCAR Cup Series in recent weeks, with the qualifying session at Iowa Speedway two weekends ago having been delayed and modified before the qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend was canceled entirely.
The Weather Channel's forecast for Saturday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway calls for a 24% chance of rain, so the Cup Series should be able to get in its first unmodified qualifying session in three weeks – and first on an oval in four weeks.
But in the event that rain washes out another qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, the starting lineup for Sunday's 300-lap Ally 400 would be set by the qualifying metric.
NASCAR has used this four-variable formula, which is explained in detail here, since 2020.
The formula is currently used to determine the qualifying groups and the qualifying order each week. When it is used to set a starting lineup, the metric scores are reversed.
Here is what the Ally 400 starting lineup would look like if qualifying is rained out.
NASCAR: Nashville starting lineup if qualifying is canceled
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
24th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
25th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36th - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Corey Heim, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota
38th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Tune in to NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 30 for the live broadcast of the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!