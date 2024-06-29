Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Nashville starting lineup if qualifying is canceled

Rain on NASCAR Cup Series qualifying day has become a trend in recent weeks. What happens if Saturday's session at Nashville Superspeedway is rained out?

By Asher Fair

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR
Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR / Meg Oliphant/GettyImages
Bad weather on qualifying day has become a theme for the NASCAR Cup Series in recent weeks, with the qualifying session at Iowa Speedway two weekends ago having been delayed and modified before the qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend was canceled entirely.

The Weather Channel's forecast for Saturday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway calls for a 24% chance of rain, so the Cup Series should be able to get in its first unmodified qualifying session in three weeks – and first on an oval in four weeks.

But in the event that rain washes out another qualifying session at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, the starting lineup for Sunday's 300-lap Ally 400 would be set by the qualifying metric.

NASCAR has used this four-variable formula, which is explained in detail here, since 2020.

The formula is currently used to determine the qualifying groups and the qualifying order each week. When it is used to set a starting lineup, the metric scores are reversed.

Here is what the Ally 400 starting lineup would look like if qualifying is rained out.

NASCAR: Nashville starting lineup if qualifying is canceled

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

15th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

24th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

25th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

26th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

31st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36th - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Corey Heim, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota

38th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

