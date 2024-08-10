NASCAR: NBC set to make broadcast booth change after Olympic break
By Asher Fair
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would not be returning for what would have been a seventh season in the NBC Sports broadcast booth during NBC's portion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule. And that wasn't the only change announced.
The NBC Sports broadcast booth is made up of the same individuals whether the races are shown on NBC or USA Network. USA Network became the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
Rick Allen is the lead announcer, and he is joined by color commentators Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte, just as the case has been since 2015.
But following the three-week summer break due to the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, lead IndyCar and IMSA announcer Leigh Diffey is set to take over from Allen.
NASCAR Cup Series set for NBC booth change
Though he has specialized in NBC's IndyCar and IMSA coverage, Diffey does have experience as an announcer for NBC during NASCAR races, primarily in 2017 when he served as the lead announcer for select events.
Allen is still set to serve as the lead announcer for Xfinity Series races, even with the series set to get a head start on its 2025 full-time move to the CW Network, a move slated to begin with the upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 23.
It still hasn't been confirmed when Diffey is set to make his 2024 Cup Series broadcast booth debut, though there has been nothing to suggest it will be in this Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday marks the end of the 2024 Olympic Games.
The Cup Series is then set to visit Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 18, Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 24, and Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, September 1 to wrap up the regular season.
The Michigan and Darlington races are set to be shown live on USA Network, while the Daytona race is set to be shown live on NBC.
USA Network is then set to broadcast the first four playoff races, while NBC is set to broadcast the final six to wrap up the 2024 season.
Following the three-week break, NASCAR Cup Series action is set to resume this Sunday, August 11, and there are no more off weekends scheduled from now through the end of the 2024 season in November.
The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Richmond Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from now through the end of the 2024 season!