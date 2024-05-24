NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing confirm new driver for the No. 19 car
By Asher Fair
Brett Moffitt recently made his first start of the 2024 NASCAR season in the Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, competing for Tricon Garage.
The 2018 Truck Series champion finished in fifth place in what was his first start with Toyota since he won the 2018 title with Hattori Racing Enterprises at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Moffitt competed full-time for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series last season after spending the better part of three years with Our Motorsports. He has not yet competed in the series this year, but that is set to change next month.
Joe Gibbs Racing sign Brett Moffitt
The 31-year-old Grimes, Iowa native is set to compete at his home race track, Iowa Speedway, behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
In the upcoming 250-lap HyVee Perks 250 at the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, the No. 19 Toyota is set to be sponsored by Destiny Homes and Concrete Supply, two long-time partners of Moffitt.
The No. 19 car is being shared by a number of drivers this year and has already been driven by Ryan Truex, Aric Almirola, Ty Gibbs, and Taylor Gray. Other confirmed drivers for later in the year include Josh Bilicki, Justin Bonsignore, Joe Graf Jr., and William Sawalich.
Moffitt has not competed for Toyota in the Xfinity Series since he made his series debut for RAB Racing in 2012, also at Iowa. He finished that race in ninth place. His only other Xfinity Series start at Iowa came with GMS Racing in 2017, when he finished in 11th.
Moffitt is, however, a former winner at Iowa in the Truck Series, winning both times he competed there in 2018 and 2019.
The HyVee Perks 250 is set to be broadcast live USA Network from Iowa Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.