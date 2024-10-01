NASCAR has a new points leader after Kansas, first time in 29 races
By Asher Fair
The second round of the four-round, 10-race 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs got underway this past Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET, a race won by a driver who is not a part of this year's postseason field.
In fact, two of the four playoff races that have been contested so far this year have been won by non-playoff drivers. RFK Racing's Chris Buescher won at Watkins Glen International, and this past Sunday's race was won by Trackhouse Racing Team's Ross Chastain.
Chastain held off Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron in the closing laps to secure the victory, his first of the year and the fifth of his career. But as a result of his runner-up finish, Byron is the new points leader with six races remaining on the 36-race schedule.
Byron back on top as points lead changes hands again
Byron has led the standings this season, but not since February, after he won the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. He is still seeking his first win since early April, when he won at Martinsville Speedway. He also won at Circuit of the Americas in March.
Byron's points lead is six over Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell with two races remaining in the round of 12. Byron sits 34 points above the round of 8 cut line, and nobody is locked in the round of 8 since it was Chastain who won at Kansas.
Last year, Byron did not win the championship, but he did finish the season in first place in total points scored, if you exclude the points resets that take place throughout the playoffs.
In terms of total points scored, excluding resets, this season, Larson is still on top, but only by one point. And while it may come as a surprise to some, the driver sitting one point behind Larson is teammate Chase Elliott. His under-the-radar consistency has made up for the fact that he has not been flashy this year and still has just one win at Texas Motor Speedway to his name from back in April.
Larson had been the leader of the playoff standings entering the round of 12, due to the fact that he leads all drivers in playoff points, but early contact with the wall and a 26th place finish dropped the May Kansas winner to fourth in the standings, 18 points above the round of 8 cut line.
Larson opened up the playoffs atop the standings for the same reason, but Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the lead after the playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell then took the lead after the race at Watkins Glen. Following the round of 12 reset after the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, Larson was back on top.
If Larson advances to the round of 8, he is guaranteed to open up the round as the points leader. His playoff point total is 47, which is 15 higher than that of the next highest driver (Bell with 32).
There are seven playoff points up for grabs in each of the two remaining races on the round of 12 schedule at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, meaning that Bell can, at most, enter the round of 8 with 46. Byron currently has 23 playoff points, fourth highest among all drivers. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the regular season champion, sits third with 28.
