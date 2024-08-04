NASCAR: Why no more races for another full week?
By Asher Fair
NASCAR was off last weekend, one week after the Cup Series and Xfinity Series raced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time since 2020 and the Truck Series raced at nearby Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
None of the three national series are in action this weekend either. The reason for this extended break is NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The Olympic Games began on Friday, July 26 and are scheduled to end on Sunday, August 11.
Both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are currently in NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. From mid-June through the end of the season, all Cup Series and Xfinity Series races are either shown live on NBC or the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network after 2021.
All Truck Series races are still shown on either Fox, Fox Sports 1, or Fox Sports 2, but with race weekend locations typically aligning with at least one of the other two national series, it didn't make much sense to have the Truck Series in action these past two weekends either.
The next two races on the 2024 NASCAR schedule are scheduled to take place next weekend at Richmond Raceway.
The Truck Series race, the Clean Harbors 250, is scheduled to take place on the evening of Saturday, August 10 at the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval. It is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Then on the evening of Sunday, August 11, the track is scheduled to host a Cup Series race, the Cook Out 400. Richmond is set to become the first track on the 2024 schedule to host two Cup Series races, having also hosted one back in late March. Sunday's race is set to be shown live on USA Network beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.
The Xfinity Series, however, is set for a third straight off weekend next weekend. Xfinity Series action is not scheduled to resume until the afternoon of Saturday, August 17 at Michigan International Speedway. The Cabo Wabo 250 is set to be shown live on USA Network from the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.
