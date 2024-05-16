NASCAR: Old Kyle Larson tweets verify his Taylor Swift position
By Asher Fair
To celebrate his daughter's sixth birthday last week, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson took her to Paris to see Taylor Swift concert as a part of the Eras Tour.
With the trip being somewhat of a "last hurrah" ahead of his upcoming Memorial Day Double attempt, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet was asked by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass about his experience in what was his first ever trip to Europe.
He was also asked if he is a "Swiftie".
Larson responded by confirming that he is not actually a Swiftie "at all", noting that he was not among the "very uniquely dressed men" at the Paris concert. He stopped at a t-shirt.
Old Kyle Larson tweets about Taylor Swift emerge
Tweets from more than a decade ago confirm the same.
To be fair to Larson, he was not a "girl dad" until 2018, and Swift, already one of the most popular musical artists in the world before the Eras Tour, has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since the start of her Eras Tour in March 2023. So even if his stance has changed, I'm sure he's forgiven -- by most of the world, anyway.
And as I'm sure we all know by now, Swift's suite during Kansas City Chiefs games became the next favorite camera shot behind the actual football field for NFL broadcast partners last year. So you could almost argue that Larson's April 2012 tweet was more than a decade ahead of its time.
He's also a San Francisco 49ers fan -- for whatever that's worth, three months later.
Kyle Larson back in the United States, full focus on Memorial Day weekend
Larson's focus has now shifted to the Memorial Day Double, which has only been run by four drivers in the history of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Larson, a former Coca-Cola 600 winner, has never competed in an IndyCar race, but he is attempting to become just the second driver (Tony Stewart, 2001), to complete all 1,100 miles of the historic attempt in what has become known as the "Hendrick 1,100", as his IndyCar effort is a team effort involving both Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports.
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 on Sunday, May 19, so Larson will have to balance that and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway that Sunday. The Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 are scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m. (NBC) and 6:00 p.m. (Fox), respectively.